Congress seeks special session of Odisha assembly over Pahalgam attack

BHUBANESHWAR: Congress legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam on Tuesday wrote to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging them to convene a special session of the Odisha assembly to express solidarity with the families of those killed in the Pahagam terror attack.

Kadam said the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed, has shocked the nation and the world.

"The death of two visitors from Odisha makes this tragedy even more personal for our state. In this grave moment, we urge for a special session of the Legislative Assembly be convened at the earliest," he wrote in the similarly worded letters.

"If a special session of the Assembly is convened, it will allow all members to express their condolences, stand in unity with the victims and their families. It will also demonstrate that our fight against terrorism knows no political divisions," he added.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and demonstrate a collective resolve.