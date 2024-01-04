Congress rename Rahul's march to 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', share route

NEW DELHI: The Congress, on Thursday, renamed Rahul Gandhi's yatra 2.0, from January 14, as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', saying that they would invite all leaders in the INDIA bloc to join the march wherever they can.

Coming in the run-up to the next Lok Sabha elections, at a time when the Congress is still smarting from the rout in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan; the grand old party is counting on the yatra, from Manipur to Mumbai, for some momentum that it could carry into the crucial electoral test.

Taking to his official handle on X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, detailed the route map of the yatra to be undertaken by the Wayanad MP in a post on Thursday.

It march will straddle 15 states, 110 districts, and 110 Lok Sabha seats, covering 6,713 km in 67 days.

The yatris will spend the maximum number of days--11-- in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. While in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, the yatris will cover 1,074 km in 20 districts. The party has also extended the ambit of its yatra by adding Arunachal Pradesh to the route.

"Here is the route map of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being launched by the Indian National Congress from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14, 2024. @RahulGandhi will cover over 6700 kms in 66 days going through 110 districts," Ramesh posted from his official X handle on Thursday.

He added that the party hoped that the march would prove to be as impactful and transformative as the earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.