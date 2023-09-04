Congress' Rahul Yaan has not launched in last 20 years: Rajnath

JAISALMER: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday took a potshot at the Congress party saying that they failed to launch Rahul Gandhi in the last 20 years.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday flagged off BJP's ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ in Jaisalmer.

Rajnath Singh said “In a country where successful launching and landing of Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan is taking place, Congress' "Rahul Yaan" has not been launched for the last twenty years.”

The Defence Minister also praised the Indian scientists for the recent successful launch of ‘Chandrayaan-3’.

“No one had ever doubted the capabilities and talent of the Indian Army and Indian scientists. I believe India took the same leap with the success of Chandrayaan 3 on August 23, 2023 that it took in 1998 when it conducted a successful nuclear test," Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath also targeted the Congress Party for raising questions on India’s space mission.

“Today India has reached the Moon and Mars and the entire country has successfully launched Aditya Dal-1. Even this time the landing of Chandrayaan took place, even then the Congress tried to raise questions in a subdued voice, but when it saw the mood of the country, it remained silent,” he said.

Before flagging off the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’, Rajnath offered prayers at Ramdevra Temple in Jaisalmer. Ramdevra temple is sacred to the folk deity of Rajasthan, Baba Ramdevji. The temple marks the eternal resting place of Baba Ramdevji, a saint of the 14th century who Hindus regard as the incarnation of Lord Krishna, while Muslims venerate him as Ramshah Pir.

“I feel happy to be present among you on the sacred land of Ramdevra, the land where an incarnate man like Baba Ramdev took samadhi. This area of ​​Jaisalmer holds a special place in my heart because this entire area is not only a desert land, but it is also the land of heroes and Tapobhoomi as well as the atomic land of India. The land of Pokhran, located nearby, has witnessed not one but five nuclear tests,” the Defence minister said.

“The Battle of "Longewala" was also fought on this soil during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 in which India won decisively, he added.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight.

In 2018 the Congress had won 99 seats while the BJP had won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP.