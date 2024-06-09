Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to attend oath taking ceremony of Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge has decided to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan today.

According to sources, the Congresss President has accepted the invite after a discussion with his party and allies.

The invite to Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha for today's ceremony was extended by BJP leader Pralhad Joshi late last night.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari on Sunday said that the he had was yet to recieve an invite for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi".

"I am the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. I haven't received any invitation for the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi nor have the INDIA alliance partners. To turn the ceremony into an international event, Narendra Modi is more interested in inviting foreign guests," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, an ally of the INDIA bloc has said she won't be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi, adding that she has also not been invited.

"I have neither received (the invitation), nor will I go. I have already said that I wish well for the people in the country for not voting for him (PM Modi)," Banerjee said when she was asked by reporters if she would attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday.

"I am sorry, but I cannot wish well to an unconstitutional, illegal party for forming the government. My best wishes will be for the country," the Chief Minister added.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh ealier claimed that "only international leaders" have been invited for the swearing in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi, and added that the INDIA bloc will think about attending the event if they receive the invitation.

"Only international leaders have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Our leaders have not received the invitation yet. When our INDIA alliance leaders receive the invitation, we will think about it," Jairam Ramesh said.

BJP leader Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third time today at 7:15 pm. He will equal Jawaharlal Nehru's record of becoming the prime minister of India for the third time after completing two full terms.

All security measures have been put in place for the mega event. Five companies of paramilitary forces will be deployed for the security of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The BJP bagged 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance secured 292 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seats. Congress fought the election as part of the INDIA bloc and the parties together were able to prevent BJP from getting a majority on its own in Lok Sabha.