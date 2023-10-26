Congress plea to EC proves it is anti-farmer: BRS

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has slammed the Congress for asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop implementation of the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme saying this has again proved that the Congress is anti-farmer.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the Congress may even demand curtailing of supply of 24-hour electricity and drinking water in Telangana as people may see Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s hand even in this.

KTR alleged that the Congress was the number one enemy of the farmers and said this was proved by its representation to the Election Commission.

The BRS leader said the farmers will not tolerate the conspiracies of the Congress to stop investment support to them under the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme.

KTR posted on X that people will reject the Congress and teach it a lesson in Telangana.

He claimed that the farmers in Karnataka were already repenting their decision to vote for the Congress.

KTR also alleged that the party was unable to bear the fact that farmers were getting 24-hour power supply in Telangana and hence its leaders had suggested that the supply should be reduced to three hours.

He was reacting to a representation made by state Congress leaders to the ECI over 'Rythu Bandhu', the investment support scheme for farmers under which the state government is providing Rs.10,000 per acre every year to the farmers in two installments.

He was reacting to a representation made by state Congress leaders to the ECI over ‘Rythu Bandhu’, the investment support scheme for farmers under which the state government is providing Rs.10,000 per acre every year to the farmers in two installments.