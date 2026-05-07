Congress performing last rites to INDIA, says BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress for extending support to Vijay’s TVK in forming the government in Tamil Nadu and breaking away from its long term ally DMK, saying the party has a history of “betraying” its allies.
The saffron party also attacked the opposition INDIA bloc, claiming the alliance is “falling apart like a pack of cards” and lacks any common ideology or vision. The Tamil Nadu Congress has decided to support TVK leader Vijay in forming a secular government in the state, sources said. The decision to support the TVK was taken at an urgent meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Tamil Nadu Congress late on Tuesday night.
Reacting to the development, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed the INDIA alliance had effectively come to an end after the declaration of assembly election results on May 4.
“There is nobody whom the Congress has not deceived. Imagine what they will do to the Samajwadi Party if they have done this to the DMK,” he wrote in a post on X. Calling it the “last rites” of the INDIA bloc, Poonawalla, in a video post, said, “It has become a Bharat free of the DMK, TMC and the Left, and now Congress has dumped the DMK for the TVK.”
The BJP spokesperson alleged that the opposition bloc was formed solely out of political compulsions and personal ambitions.
“The INDI alliance never had any mission or vision. It was only about ambition for position, corruption, commission and obsession against Modi ji that they came together. But now it is all falling apart like a pack of cards,” he said.