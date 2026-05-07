Congress performing last rites to INDIA, says BJP

“There is nobody whom the Congress has not deceived. Imagine what they will do to the Samajwadi Party if they have done this to the DMK,” he wrote in a post on X. Calling it the “last rites” of the INDIA bloc, Poonawalla, in a video post, said, “It has become a Bharat free of the DMK, TMC and the Left, and now Congress has dumped the DMK for the TVK.”

The BJP spokesperson alleged that the opposition bloc was formed solely out of political compulsions and personal ambitions.

“The INDI alliance never had any mission or vision. It was only about ambition for position, corruption, commission and obsession against Modi ji that they came together. But now it is all falling apart like a pack of cards,” he said.