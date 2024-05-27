Congress pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 60th death anniversary at his memorial at Shanti Van in New Delhi. Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, party's Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken paid their tributes to the former PM.

In a post on X, Kharge termed Nehru as "Jewel of India". "The history of India is incomplete without the incomparable contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India, the one who took India forward in scientific, economic, industrial and various other fields, the dedicated guardian of democracy, the first Prime Minister of independent India and our source of inspiration. Our humble tribute to the "Jewel of India" on his death anniversary," he said. He also quoted former PM, "Defense of the country, progress of the country, unity of the country is our national duty. We may follow different religions, live in different states, and speak different languages, but that should not create a wall between us...all people should get equal opportunities for progress. We do not want some people in our country should be very rich and most of the people are poor."

The Congress President also emphasized that even today the Congress Party is following the same path of "justice". Jawaharlal Nehru, a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement, went on to become India's first Prime Minister after independence in 1947. Nehru remained at the post for more than 16 years and died of a heart attack on 27th May 1964.

After him, Lal Bahadur Shastri took over as the second Prime Minister of India. Nehru is considered the pioneer of India's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). For his love for children, he was also called 'Chacha Nehru' and his birth anniversary on November 14, is also celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.