Congress party and Gandhi family are 'Rahu-Ketu' of India : BJP leader Amit Shah

PALI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Congress on Wednesday and said that the Congress party and the Gandhi family are Rahu and Ketu of India. "The people of Rajasthan have leaked the Gehlot-led-Rajasthan government's paper. Congress is going on 3rd December and BJP is coming. Congress party and Gandhi family are Rahu and Ketu of India. All the troubles that have arisen in the future of India have happened only because of the Gandhi family and Congress," said Union Minister Amit Shah.

"Ever since you made Modi ji the Prime Minister by giving him twenty-five seats out of twenty-six and twenty-five. Modi ji promised to send the Indian tricolour to the moon with Chandrayaan. By hosting G 20, Narendra Modi did the work of raising the flag of India's diplomacy in the sky. Narendra Modi government made a new parliament building and made Kartavya Path. PM Modi raised the Indian economy from 11th place in the world in 2014 to 5th largest economy of the world," He added "We have decided that after our government is formed, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which is Rs 6,000, we will make it Rs 12,000. The BJP government will buy millet at MSP. The BJP will give gas cylinders for Rs 450. PM Modi has done so many development works," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally at Pali.

Earlier, addressing an election rally in Nasirabad, Amit Shah said, "These days, Rahul Gandhi is consistently speaking about OBC communities. All four generations of the Gandhi family, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and now Rahul Gandhi himself, have been against the development of OBC." Highlighting the BJP's efforts, Shah mentioned, "It was the BJP that made the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) a constitutional body. We also gave the nation its first OBC Prime Minister. Congress never worked for backward communities; they only made false promises to them."

Amit Shah further hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government and said that he had never seen a more corrupt government in his entire life. "Rs 2.5 crore cash was found inside the secretariat. A good amount of gold was also recovered. I never witnessed such a corrupt government in my life. Once a BJP government is formed here which will have the vision of PM Modi, we will open an investigation and all these corrupt people will be punished," he said.

Addressing a rally in Neem ka thana, Amit Shah said "Congress has only one mission, dynastic politics. Sonia Gandhi wanted to launch Rahul Gandhi. She has been trying to launch him since 2015, but he is not getting launched. Congress can never uproot corruption or atrocities from Rajasthan. They can never develop Rajasthan. Rajasthan government is number 1 in corruption. Number 1 on atrocities against mothers and sisters. Only PM Modi can safeguard the rights of the people of Rajasthan and develop it."

Pressing on the paper leak issue in the state, Union Minister Amit Shah said that if BJP comes to power, it will provide employment to 2.5 lakh youths without any paper leak. "Congress has cheated youth of the state and has reached the peak as far as cases of paper leak are concerned. Paper leak in SI recruitment, Constable recruitment, Medical Officer, Librarian, REET level-2 paper, Technician paper leak in electricity department," Amit Shah said.

Amit Shah further said that Congress while in the Centre from 2004-14, gave only 2 lakh crore of devaluation and grant-in-aid to Rajasthan. "Sonia-Manmohan government had given Rs 2 lakh crore of de-valuation and grant-in-aid to Rajasthan from 2004-2014 in 10 years. Then Modi ji came and gave Rs 6 lakh 70 thousand crores to Rajasthan in 9 years. Modi's government broke all records for the welfare of the poor. BJP will give Rs 12000 to 89 lakh farmers every year under Kisan Samman Nidhi. If our government is formed, we will bear the medical expenses up to Rs 10 lakh," he added.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3. Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. In 2018, Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.