Congress on PM's J-K visit: Surely he's aware Pahalgam terrorists still not brought to justice

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir and said surely he is aware that the terrorists directly responsible for the Pahalgam attack have still not been brought to justice.

Modi will on Friday launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 46,000 crore at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and inaugurate the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge. He will also flag off Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh noted that the prime minister is visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

"Surely he is aware that the terrorists directly responsible for the brutal terrorist attacks at Pahalgam on April 22nd have still not been brought to justice. And according to some reports that have not been denied, these very terrorists were also involved in the terror attacks in Poonch in Dec 2023 and in Gagangir and Gulmarg in Oct 2024," Ramesh said.

Last month, Ramesh cited news reports that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack were also involved in three earlier terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and said there should be a clarification from the government on the issue.

A PMO statement said Modi will launch multiple development projects in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. He will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain, it added.

Among the other projects to be launched is the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.