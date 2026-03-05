Congress names AICC secretary Christopher Tilak as Rajya Sabha candidate from TN

The seat has been allotted to the Congress as part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the ruling DMK-led alliance in the State.

The announcement ends days of speculation within political circles over who the Congress would field for the Upper House seat from Tamil Nadu.

With the DMK agreeing to allocate one Rajya Sabha berth to its ally, the Congress leadership eventually decided to back Christopher Tilak, a rising leader from Tiruchirappalli, who is considered one of the prominent young faces of the party's national organisation.

Tilak currently serves as a secretary of the AICC and plays a key role in coordinating party activities in several northeastern states.

As part of his organisational responsibilities, he has been overseeing the party's affairs in Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim.