Congress MP Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC against publication of deepfake videos

"I am a former external affairs minister. It matters to India's standing as well... It is liable to be misused by foreign states," Sibal said, adding that even though the authorities took down several offending URLs pursuant to a grievance raised by Tharoor under the IT Rules and to the police, the content keeps re-surfacing.

Sibal emphasised that Tharoor is a public figure whose reputation is being tarnished by such deep-fake videos.

Counsel for Meta submitted that the offending content on Instagram was made inaccessible this morning.

In the lawsuit, Tharoor said that in or around March 2026, he discovered a "sophisticated, malicious campaign orchestrated by unknown infringers" across social media platforms, maliciously depicting him making politically sensitive statements praising Pakistan.