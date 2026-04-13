Congress moves SC against cancellation of Ponda assembly bypoll in Goa

Dr Ketan Bhatikar, who was the Opposition party's candidate for the Ponda assembly seat, has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the Bombay High Court's order which cancelled the bypoll, Congress Working Committee member Chodankar told PTI.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Ravi Naik on October 15, 2025, was to take place on April 9.