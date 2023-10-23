Congress mourns Bishan Singh Bedi's demise

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday condoled the demise of former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi, terming him as an outstanding spin bowler and a member of the famed spin quartet of the sixties and seventies.

Widely considered as one of the greatest left-arm spinners of all time, Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77. He was ailing for the past two years during which he had undergone multiple surgeries.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "One of India's all-time cricket legends, Bishan Singh Bedi, is sadly no more. He was an outstanding spin bowler and a member of the famed quartet. On and off the field, he was a charming and colourful personality who spoke his mind fearlessly at all times. A conversation with him was always enthralling. He will remain enshrined in our hearts and minds."

Bedi represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was the country's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 266 scalps at 28.71.

Along with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bedi formed India's famed spin quartet that dominated in the sixties and seventies.

He is survived by his wife Anju and two children, Neha and Angad.