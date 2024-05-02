"Congress' manifesto has become more popular after PM Modi's criticism", says Ashok Gehlot

JAIPUR: Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress' manifesto has gained popularity after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized it. Lakhs of people downloaded the Congress manifesto.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "The mood of the people has changed. The issues of the Congress and the people are the same, be it inflation, unemployment, rich-poor disparity or mutual harmony... The manifesto has given good guarantees. People have started downloading the manifesto more after it was criticised by Prime Minister Modi. I have heard that lakhs of people are downloading the Congress manifesto and it has become even more popular."

On the withdrawal of Congress nominee from Indore, Akshay Kanti Bam, he said, "If you blackmail someone or register cases then people get scared...If BJP has made a slogan of '400 paar' then why the party is adopting such tactics."

Criticizing BJP the former CM alleged that the Party's motive was the changing of the Constitution, "The credibility of BJP has been declining...they are seeking votes because they want to change the Constitution.... they have also weakened democracy through ED, CBI, Electoral bonds..."

Ashok Gehlot also asked the Government to make clear its response to reports that the Astra Zeneca vaccine had caused rare symptoms in certain patients.

"People are experiencing post-Covid problems, and it might be due to Covid vaccine... and even the court has said the same thing. I have also faced post-Covid problems. People are facing issues related to the heart, kidneys, eyes, and knees. Youth are also facing post-Covid issues... You have heard a lot of cases like somebody has died while dancing or playing. The ICMR should do some research do research on people who have taken Covishield to find out what side effects it can have and what should be done to avoid them."

Earlier in a post on X, the former CM Ashok Gehlot had said, "Doctors have constantly warned the public about post-Covid problems. Now the questions raised about the Covishield vaccine have created a state of doubt in the minds of the public. The Government of India should make the general public aware of the reality through ICMR researchers and should immediately do some research on people who have taken Covishield to find out what side effects it can have and what should be done to avoid them."