Congress leading in Telangana, initial trends show

The ruling BRS was trailing behind its main challenger, the trends indicated

ByPTIPTI|3 Dec 2023 3:47 AM GMT
Counting center at Hyderabad (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Congress was leading in 58 out of the 119 seats as per initial trends available from counting of votes polled in November 30 assembly elections.

The ruling BRS was trailing behind its main challenger, the trends indicated. Counting of votes in elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, amid tight security at counting centres in the state.

