Congress leadership will decide next Chief Minister, says Chennithala

In an interview with PTI Videos, while not denying that he is an aspirant for the top post, Chennithala said that the Congress's first priority is to win the crucial polls, and that the party leadership will decide who should be the next Chief Minister.

"We are not projecting anybody as Chief Minister," the Congress Working Committee member said, when asked why Congress is fighting polls without a CM face.

He said the party's state leadership had discussed everything during a recent meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.