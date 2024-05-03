Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi praises Amethi Lok Sabha candidate Kishori Lal

NEW DELHI: After Congress on Friday announced its Lok Sabha candidates for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her wishes to Kishori Lal Sharma, the man believed to be behind the victory of the party's former president Sonia Gandhi from the pocket borough of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

"Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He was always engaged wholeheartedly in serving the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself," Priyanka said today on social media platform X

While Priyanka herself is not contesting, her brother and senior leader Rahul Gandhi was named by Congress as the candidate from Rae Bareli after he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2019 after winning it in 2004.

"Today it is a matter of happiness that Shri Kishori Lal ji has been made the candidate from Amethi by the Congress Party. Kishori Lal ji's loyalty and dedication towards duty will definitely bring him success in this election. Lots of best wishes, Priyanka tweeted.

Congress party's KL Sharma will go head-to-head with Union Minister Smriti Irani, who claimed victory over Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, flipping the Congress bastion seat.

Voting in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma expressed gratitude to the party leadership for giving him the opportunity to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Gandhi family's "traditional seat" Amethi.

On "replacing" Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and BJP's allegations that Gandhi "ran away" from the seat, KL Sharma said that Rahul is fighting for the whole country.

"I would like to thank Khargeji, Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and Priyanka ji for giving a "chotte" like me an opportunity to contest from a seat that is their family bastion. I will work hard. I have been working in this constituency for the last 40 years. I came here in 1987 as a Youth Congress member and from then I have been here. I started my career with Rajiv ji. In 1987, Rajiv ji brought me here. Then the circumstances were such that I stayed here. We made Sonia ji win from here, Rajiv ji win from here," KL Sharma said while speaking to ANI on his candidature.

"Rahul Gandhi is not someone who runs away from the ground. He is fighting for the whole country. As far as votes are concerned, no one can predict anything. It all lies in the hands of the public. Also, I will be meeting with Priyanka Gandhi today," he added.