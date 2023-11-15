"Congress has no vision for development of Madhya Pradesh": PM Modi criticises Congress

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Congress stating that the party lacks a vision for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

"In the rallies, I saw how upset the people of MP are with Congress's dynastic politics and negativity. Congress has no vision for the development of MP and no roadmap. I urge all voters of MP to choose the BJP, choose the lotus, for a developed MP, for a developed India," he said in a post on X.

"The campaign for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections this time was rather special, more of a campaign to seek blessings from the people. I went to every corner of the state, met many people, and had conversations. The affection for BJP among the people, the faith in BJP, is our biggest asset," the PM said in the post.

In his post the Prime Minister praised the women of Madhya Pradesh for their active participation in the election and acknowledged their role in making the return of the BJP government a priority.

"The women power of Madhya Pradesh is stepping forward in this election to raise the flag of BJP. Just as women empowerment is a priority for BJP, women have made the return of the BJP government their priority," the PM added.

"Today's new generation is looking at the next 25 years of India and their own 25 years together. And that's why our youth are also coming forward shoulder to shoulder to fulfil the responsibility of taking the resolve of a developed India to fruition, the PM added in the post.The Prime Minister's attack on the Congress follows a post by the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who claimed that the Congress is coming to power in MP with over 150 seats in the assembly elections. "

The Congress Government is coming to power in Madhya Pradesh with 150 plus east. A government of guarantees, a government off the people. Rs 1500/month for women, loan waiver for the farmers, Gas cylinder at Rs 500, Rs 2600 MSP assured for wheat, 100 units of electricity free, 200 Units of electricity at half rate for women, youth. Something in our promises for everyone. This is the Congress' storm which will uproot the BJP from power" Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.