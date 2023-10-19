"Congress has lost self-confidence," says MP CM Chouhan

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a jibe at the Congress party over a picture related to worship going on at crematorium in favour of Congress surfaced on social media saying the Congress party lost self-confidence.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

Notably, pictures of tantric rituals being performed at a crematorium in Ujjain district along with posters of former CM Kamal Nath and Congress candidate from Indore 1 assembly constituency Sanjay Shukla went viral on social media on Thursday.

"Congress has lost self-confidence. Today there is a debate going on in the Congress as to who should tear whose kurta. They are discussing who has given whom the power of attorney. Now, Congress leaders are now conducting tantric puja in the crematorium. How amazing Congress is that it has reached this far," CM Chouhan told reporters.

Democracy is a medium to serve the people. We should go among the people on the basis of serving them. But those who have destroyed and ruined Madhya Pradesh have nothing to talk about, the CM said.

"We are asking for votes on the basis of the development work we did in the state. Today I read at many places that Aghoris are sitting at crematoriums and performing Tantric rituals. Where do they (Congress) want to take democracy? Worship and trust in God have their own importance, we also go to the temple. But politics should not reach such a level that news surfaced that Tantrik puja is being done while sitting in the crematoriums," the chief minister added.

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said that if priests did something of their own will then it was their choice. The Congress party did not officially get it done by anyone.

"It is the enthusiasm of the workers, and if the priests do something of their own will then it is their wish. The Congress party is not officially getting it done by anyone. But it is worth thinking that the people of Madhya Pradesh, the priest section and the saint community have become so angry with the state government that they are doing a tantra mantra process to bring the Congress government into power," Hafeez said.

One can understand what is the atmosphere against BJP. Today, if the common people, saint community and priest community are taking such an action to uproot BJP, then it is not good for the BJP, the congress leader added.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.