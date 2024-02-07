"Congress has become 'outdated' in its thinking", PM Modi's no hold's barred attack

NEW DELHI: Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his belief has been confirmed the grand old party has turned 'outdated' in its thinking.

While replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said that the party which has no guarantee of its own leader and policy, is raising questions on Modi's guarantee.

"My belief has been confirmed that this party has become outdated in its thinking. And when even the thinking has become outdated, they have outsourced their work also. Within no time, such a big party, who ruled the country for decades has plunged this much. We are not happy," PM Modi said.

He said that the party that has left no stone unturned to divide the country in the name of caste and language is giving lectures on democracy and federalism.

"I will definitely say this to put the point before the country, the Congress which had openly strangled democracy in the greed for power, the Congress which had dissolved the democratically elected governments dozens of times overnight. The party that has left no stone unturned to divide the country in the name of caste and language is giving lectures on democracy and federalism. A party that allowed terrorism and separatism to flourish in its own interest. Which pushed the Northeast into violence and backwardness? Who handed over a huge chunks of land to the enemies. Those who stopped the modernization of the country's army are today giving us speeches about national security and internal security," he added.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of spreading a negative narrative of the country.

"Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...In her address, the President addressed all of us in detail about the 4 largest castes. These 4 castes are -youth, women, poor and our food providers. We know that they have similar problems and dreams. The ways to solve the problems of these four categories are also similar..." the PM said.

The PM also alleged that the Congress had promoted a colonial mindset even after independence.

"The British were remembered in this House, Raja-Maharajas had a close connect with the British at that time...I would like to ask - who was inspired by the British? Even after independence, who promoted colonial mindset in the country? If you were not inspired by the British, why did you not changed the IPC drafted by them? Why did you let the hundreds of laws that were framed by them, continue? Why did the red beacon culture continue even after decades? India's Budget used to be tabled at 5 pm because the British Parliament used to convene at that time in the morning...Who was inspired by the British? Why did Rajpath have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path?" he said.

The PM also rubbished the caste-census plank that the Congress has been campaigning on.

"The Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, never gave reservation to the poor of the general category, which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family. They are now preaching and teaching us the lesson of social justice. Those who have no guarantee as a leader are raising questions about Modi's guarantee...."

The Prime Minister underlined the achievements of his government saying that it had successfully taken India to top 5 economy from the fragile 5.

"In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions."

During his speech, the Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future and thanked her for address to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.