Congress faces fire at INDIA meet

The MK Stalin-led DMK, one of the founding members of the bloc and the one that has a substantial number of MPs, stayed away due to strained ties with the Congress, while the TVK was not invited to the meeting, as it currently has no representation in either House of the Parliament.

Addressing the meeting, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan said the Congress’s approach during the recent elections had caused dissatisfaction among several constituents of the INDIA bloc. Not mincing words, he said the Congress’s electoral strategy in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal weakened the parties that formed some of the strongest pillars of the alliance, including the DMK, Trinamool Congress, and the CPM.