Congress expels two rebel MLAs from party in Bihar

PATNA: A day after two Congress MLAs joined the BJP in Bihar, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan said on Wednesday that the party has expelled both the 'rebel' leaders.

The two MLAs -- Siddharth Saurav from Bikram and Murari Gautam from Chenari -- first went over and sat with the BJP legislators in the House on Tuesday, before joining the party in the presence of state BJP President Samrat Choudhary later the same evening.

"The two MLAs have breached the (anti-defection) law and hence the party expelled them on Tuesday evening. We are going to file an application before the Speaker demanding their expulsion from the House," Khan said.

When asked if more MLAs from the Congress are likely to join the BJP, Khan said he didn't wish to comment on any speculation.

Besides the two Congress MLAs, Sangita Kumari from the RJD also changed sides to the BJP on Tuesday.