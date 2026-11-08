Congress donations fall nearly 75%, sharpest decline in a decade

The party had received Rs 517.39 crore in such contributions in 2024-25, according to its 2024-25 contribution report submitted to the commission.

A comparison with the preceding 12 financial years shows that the last steeper fall was in 2015-16, when Congress' disclosed donations dropped roughly 86 per cent from Rs 141.46 crore the previous year.

The latest decline follows two years of higher collections. Congress received Rs 281.48 crore in disclosed donations in 2023-24, rising to Rs 517.39 crore in 2024-25, the year Lok Sabha elections were held.

BJP received Rs 6,074.02 crore in donations exceeding Rs 20,000 in 2024-25, nearly 12 times Congress's collection. BJP's corresponding figure for 2025-26 is not available as the party's contribution report has not been made public by the EC yet.

The BJP collected more than the Congress in each of the 12 financial years examined.

Funding through Prudent Electoral Trust accounted for a substantial part of Congress' latest decline. The trust's contribution fell from Rs 216.34 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 25 crore in 2025-26, a drop of about 88 per cent.

Prudent was the only electoral trust listed in the party's latest contribution report.