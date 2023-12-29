Congress confirms invitation for Ram Mandir consecration

NEW DELHI: After the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust sent invitations to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Templescheduled to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya, Party's General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh said that the decision will be taken and communicated at the appropriate time.

While speaking on recent controversy stoked over his Party's senior leader, Sam Pitroda's remark on Ram Mandir, Ramesh distanced himself from Pitroda saying his statement is not an official statement of the Congress Party.

Earlier this week, Pitroda while speaking to ANI targeted the Central government asking if Ram Mandir is the real issue or unemployment is. However, Congress has not welcomed Pitroda's statements but rather distanced itself on the matter.

"Sam Pitroda's statement is not an official statement of Congress, he doesn't speak on behalf of the Congress party," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI. "Chairperson Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have received an invitation for January 22, the decision will be taken and communicated at the appropriate time," he added.

Speaking on the upcoming consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Pitroda said, "I have no problem with any religion. It is okay to go visit the temple once in a while, but you can't make that the main platform."

"He is everybody's Prime Minister and not a party's Prime Minister and that's the message the people of India want him to have. Talk about employment, talk about inflation, talk about science and technology, and challenges. They (people) have to decide what are the real issues- is Ram Mandir the real issue? Or unemployment is a real issue. Is Ram Mandir the real issue or Inflation is a real issue?" he added.

The statement garnered criticism from the BJP with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, senior leaders Sushil Modi and Kailash Vijayvargiya among others targeting the Congress.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the Congress and said that Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is "creating a sense of loss, gloom, and dread in the Indian National Congress."

The Union Minister claimed that Sam Pitroda's heartburn over Ram Mandir and the celebrations associated with it are reflective of the Congress Party's chronic allergy to Lord Ram and Hindus.

Sushil Modi hit out at Pitroda stating that "people like him" have no connection with the country. "People like Sam Pitroda have no connection with India. He questioned EVM and also Ram Temple.

He may not have a belief in God. Lord Ram and our customs are as important as unemployment. People like Sam Pitroda have no knowledge about our culture," Sushil Modi said.

Anurag Thakur alleged that leaders of alliance keep making shallow statements one after the other and abusing Sanatan Dharma "All their leader of alliance partners kept abusing Sanatam Dharma and making one after another shallow statements.

On the other hand Modi government has only one agenda welfare of the poorer and the development of the nation and PM Modi's government has set new standards of good governance," Thakur said.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Congress, which is being run by people like Sam Pitroda or NGOs, can never win the hearts of the people of this country."

The consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22 will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple.

It is expected to be attended by hundreds of officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.