Congress committed to social justice: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress remains firmly committed to social justice, both in principle and practice.
“The Congress is a party committed to social justice. This ideological commitment has been demonstrated not merely through words but through action,” the CM said in a statement on Sunday, underlining that the party has consistently translated its philosophy into governance.
He said his recent article marking Social Justice Day has sparked debate.
Defending the piece, he said: “An article I wrote for a newspaper as part of Social Justice Day celebrations has sparked multifaceted debate in the state’s political circles. If water remains stagnant, it turns into slush; if it flows, it becomes clearer.”
“The social system is similar-if it does not remain rigid and instead becomes dynamic, it transforms in a people-centric manner. From this perspective, I welcome the discussion surrounding my article,” he added.
Stating that his commitment to social justice is longstanding, the CM said, “Whether in power or out of it, my stand in favour of social justice has remained unwavering. I have greater clarity about the caste system among us than the politicians criticising me.”
“I am prepared for a public debate on this issue,” Siddaramaiah added.
Responding to criticism from Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, he said, “I have taken his allegation-that I have ‘dragged caste into the picture for the sake of a chair’-lightly.”