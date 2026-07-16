Congress chief Kharge writes to PM on bill involving delimitation, seeks all-party meeting

In his letter to the PM, Kharge said during March and April, he had been writing to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, requesting that the Union government convene an all-party meeting to discuss its proposals regarding delimitation, etc.

"Unfortunately, these requests had not been accepted. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, then failed to secure the required 2/3 majority in Lok Sabha on 17 April, 2026 by a clear margin," he said.

"I have been reading in media reports that the Union Government now proposes to reintroduce a revised (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. I would, once again, request you to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the government's revised proposals on delimitation, etc., and give us adequate time to study them in detail before they are introduced in Parliament," Kharge said.