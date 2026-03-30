Congress block president hacked to death with axe in Ludhiana

Block president of the Congress from Machhiwara, Parminder Tiwari, had put up rental quarters for the migrant workers.

Two unidentified men came on a motorcycle and attacked Tiwari while he was sitting on a chair. He suffered severe head injuries, said SHO of Kum Kalan police station in Ludhiana, Paramdeep Singh.

He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the SHO said.