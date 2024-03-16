Congress, BJP slam SFI in Kerala, call it 'anti-social organisation'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Top Congress and BJP leaders on Saturday said that the student wing of CPI-M, Students' Federation of India (SFI), in Kerala has crossed all lines, and that even the police and CPI-M cannot reign them in.

Veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala said that SFI has now become an anti-social organisation.

“We all have seen how SFI behaves in campuses and the latest incident of how brutally they attacked a person who was a judge (he later committed suicide) at the Kerala University Youth festival, clearly shows that SFI has now become an anti-social organisation,” said Chennithala.

Trouble broke out last week at the festival after angry student leaders belonging to SFI and Kerala Students Union clashed citing irregular conduct of the events.

When things went out of hand, the Vice-Chancellor stepped in and suspended the festival.

Following the complaint by SFI, Kerala police, last week, took into custody three judges including Shaji, who was accused of accepting bribe to favour some contestants.

Reports have now come out that a section of SFI activists allegedly roughed up Shaji.

Later, things went out of control when Shaji committed suicide after reaching home.

State BJP President K. Surendran on Saturday termed SFI a "terror organisation."

“The police are yet to take any action against the SFI activists who created trouble at the festival and also, no action has come even after the suicide of the judge,” said Surendran.