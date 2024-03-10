Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|10 March 2024 5:27 PM GMT
Congress appoints observers for Odisha for LS & Assembly polls
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

BHUBANESWAR: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed observers for Odisha ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections, to be held simultaneously.

The AICC has appointed Meenakshi Natarajan, Harak Singh Rawat and Pargat Singh as observers, a Congress statement read.

"The Congress president has appointed the following party functionaries (names mentioned above) as AICC Observers for Odisha to coordinate the upcoming Assembly Elections and General Elections in Odisha. They will coordinate with the AICC in-charge, the PCC, and the secretaries attached to Odisha," the statement noted.

The observers will oversee all the election related activities including the ticket distribution process, campaign, etc.

IANS

