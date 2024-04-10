"Congress always puts family first, not nation": BJP reacts on Dijgvijay's remark on Kachchatheevu island

NEW DELHI: Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his remark on Kachchatheevu island, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said that his comment shows the mindset of the Congress that they prefers to put family first, not nation.

Poonawalla told ANI that the Congress always think that the country's territory is their private property.

"Today, the remarks of Digvijaya Singh show the mindset of Congress, that they always put family first, not nation. They always think that the country's territory is the private property of one family. Therefore, with this mind-set, even Nehru ji had said in the 1960s that Kachchatheevu island is an inconsequential piece of land and should be given away. Because of that mindset when Aksai Chin was handed over to China by Nehru Ji's government, at that time he said that not a blade of grass grows on it, what is the difference. With this mindset, PoK was also handed over," he said.

Further, the BJP spokesperson said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Karunanidhi's government in Tamil Nadu allowed the Katchatheevu island to separate from India in 1974.

"We even lost part of Assam thanks to Nehru ji and this mindset continued when Indira Ji handed over Katchatheevu island in 1974 and it was Karunanidhi's government that allowed this to take place. We have just not lost a piece of land but a very important part of Tamil Nadu. Even today, the fishermen of Tamil Nadu are facing the consequences of this. So today the question is that this mindset of the Congress continues when Rahul Gandhi says that India is not a nation," Poonawalla said.

Earlier, responding to Prime Minister Modi's statement regarding Kachchatheevu island, Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, "Does anybody live on that island, I want to ask?"

The Prime Minister again targeted the Congress and DMK over the Katchatheevu issue, saying that the parties kept the state in the dark for many years.

He alleged that Congress and DMK show false sympathy over the arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka near the island.

"Another hypocrisy of Congress and DMK is now in debate across the country. When the Congress was in power at the Centre, they gave Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka. However, it remains quiet on which cabinet took the decision and who got benefitted. Several fishermen have been arrested in the last few years and then they (Congress) show false sympathy," PM Modi said.