Congress, allies seeking Bangladesh-like regime change: Rajnath

Addressing a press conference here, Singh asserted that democracy does not give anyone the licence to create disorder or undermine the credibility of constitutional institutions.

"It appears that the Congress and its political allies, directly and through their supporting organisations, are trying to use the energy of the youth to fuel political confrontation and spread anarchy instead of channelling it towards constructive work and nation-building," the defence minister said.

"The youth of the country are being made pawns in the politics of anarchy," he stated.

Singh alleged that the Congress and its allies want a change of government in India along the lines of Bangladesh.

"They openly say at press conferences that they have drawn inspiration from Bangladesh for regime change, while another speaks openly about bringing down the government. This makes it clear that their only agenda is to dismantle democratic institutions and set the country on fire," he said referring to the uprising in Bangladesh in 2024 that toppled the Sheikh Hasina government.