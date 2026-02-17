Congress alliance will form next govt in Puducherry after upcoming polls: KC Venugopal

The AINRC-BJP coalition government "has cheated the people of the UT without addressing unemployment, maintenance of law and order and (those related to) health," he charged.

Addressing party workers at the end of a padayatra (foot-march) here, Venugopal alleged corruption was rampant in the UT.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a visit during the elections in 2021 he had promised that Puducherry would emerge as the "best". "Has it happened and has the problem of unemployment among the youth been tackled in all these five years," he asked.