Congress alleges Rs 10,000 cr income tax evasion 'scam' through unrecognised political parties

There was no immediate reaction from the government to the allegations.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asked who was the “Chanakya” behind the 3,260 “sham political parties” and who was the “true mastermind” of the alleged scam.

“The Modi government must answer to the nation,” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), you failed to bring back black money from abroad, and citizens have yet to receive the promised Rs 15 lakh each; yet, it now appears that a scheme to launder black money -- turning it ‘white’ -- is underway right here in the country under the BJP’s patronage,” he said.

Ramesh asked why, despite cases of tax evasion and money laundering through fake political parties coming to light, the government had not taken action against the alleged tax evaders and such parties.