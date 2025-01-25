"Congress, AAP just make false promises, people of Delhi ready for change": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

NEW DELHI: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed both the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress accusing them of making false promises and exuded confidence that the people of Delhi are ready to embrace change in the upcoming assembly elections.

Dhami further said that if voted to power, BJP will implement all those schemes that are not currently functional in the national capital.

"People of Delhi are ready for a change this time. Whatever schemes we make or whatever we promise in our manifesto, is our vision statement and we make it after properly analysing all aspects. Congress and AAP just make false promises. We will implement all those schemes that are not currently functional in Delhi," CM Dhami told reporters.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also participated in a public meeting organized in support of BJP candidate from the Patel Nagar assembly constituency, Raaj Kumar Anand at Ramjas Maidan, Patel Nagar, Delhi.

Addressing the public meeting, CM Dhami affirmed hope that the development-oriented people of Delhi will vote in favour of the BJP and make them victorious in the Delhi assembly polls.

"I am confident that the development-oriented people of Delhi will vote in favour of the BJP to make the BJP victorious in the assembly elections in Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uniform Civil Code law is being implemented in Uttarakhand, as well as the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will make travel between Delhi and Uttarakhand easier, which will make an unprecedented contribution to the development of the state," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami accused AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal's government of "repeatedly deceiving" the people of Delhi and handing over the government of Delhi to the "mafia".

"If there was a national-level competition for lying, Arvind Kejriwal would have got first place in it. His government constantly deceived the people of Delhi and handed over the government of Delhi to the mafia," CM Dhami said.

Raaj Kumar Anand is contesting against AAPs Parvesh Ratan and Congress' Krishna Tirath. The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8.

A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.

In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.