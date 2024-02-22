Begin typing your search...

Congmen from Kamal Nath’s bastion join BJP

Welcoming them into BJP fold, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cryptically said many people are feeling anxious and they will eventually join the saffron party in the coming days.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Feb 2024 11:34 PM GMT
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath (PTI)

CHHINDWARA: Amid suspense over the next political move of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, several local leaders of the party from his stronghold of Chhindwara district joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Welcoming them into BJP fold, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cryptically said many people are feeling anxious and they will eventually join the saffron party in the coming days. The Congressmen who crossed over included state Congress general secretary Ujjwal Singh Chauhan, councillors, sarpanches, janpad members, and workers.

NationKamal NathBJPMohan YadavCongressChhindwara
