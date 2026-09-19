Cong won’t withdraw Nandigram candidate, will raise arrest as national issue: Venugopal

Pradhan was arrested on Friday in connection with an old case related to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement, a senior Congress leader claimed.

Pradhan, who has been named in more than 12 cases linked to the Nandigram land movement, was picked up from a hotel in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, party sources said.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced her party's support for Pradhan in the Nandigram bypoll on Friday, hours after her faction's candidate withdrew from the contest.

Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal alleged that Pradhan was arrested in connection with an old case shortly after the Trinamool Congress extended its support to him for the bypoll.

"Within an hour of Mamata Banerjee extending support to the Congress candidate, the police took that candidate into custody," he said, adding that the case was related to the 2007 Nandigram agitation.

Venugopal alleged that when Congress leaders went to the police station to inquire about the arrest, they were told that there was no real case and that Pradhan was being held temporarily.

He alleged that the police were pressuring Pradhan to withdraw from the contest by offering to drop cases against him and provide other facilities.

"Is this the democracy functioning in this country?" Venugopal asked.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to eliminate Opposition voices in West Bengal and said the Congress, and not the CPI(M), was fighting the BJP.