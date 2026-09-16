Cong ‘very vigilant’ on SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka, says Venugopal

Raising concerns over the "genuineness" of the deletion of names from electoral rolls in the state, he accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of "manipulating elections" through the Election Commission.

Venugopal, who is in charge of the Congress' organisation at the national level, along with AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, CM D K Shivakumar and KPCC chief B K Hariprasad, held meetings with party leaders, office-bearers and DCC presidents here on Wednesday.

"We had a meeting regarding Special Intensive Revision in Karnataka. BJP is fighting against us using CBI, ED, IT, and now unfortunately the Election Commission of India has joined the list, too. The number of votes being deleted in Karnataka is somewhat surprising; around 23 per cent of total voters have been deleted from the voter list," Venugopal said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said nobody would have any problem if the deletions were genuine. However, he said the actions of the Election Commission, especially over the last three to four years, had raised concerns that the deletions might not be genuine.

Alleging that about 50 lakh voters were deleted in West Bengal ahead of the elections there, the Congress leader said, "We understand the motive of the Election Commission behind carrying out this SIR exercise."

"Our party today took a very serious note. I'm requesting the CM, who is here, as state government officers are deployed as BLOs—we don't want any undue favouritism from the commission or officials or agencies. We want a free and fair play from the Election Commission of India. I think the Karnataka government will also ensure that those trying to cause mischief through SIR will pay the price," he said.

One can win an election with the mandate of the people, but one cannot win with "vote chori", he said.