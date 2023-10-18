Cong to unveil its 'Women's Declaration' for Telangana Assembly election today

MULUGU: Congress is set to present 'Women's Declaration' as part of its election manifesto for poll-bound Telangana today at a public meeting, which will be attended by its national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. MLA from Mulug constituency Seethakka said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Ramappa Temple and then they will attend the public meeting.

"The women's declaration will be announced in today's public meeting here. We have already given few guarantees for women, however, Priyanka Gandhi will announce more schemes in the declaration today," Seethakka said.

"They (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi) will visit the Ramappa Temple first and then address the public meeting here. The tour of Rahul Gandhi is for 3 days," she added. Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha's statement that Rahul Gandhi is 'Election Gandhi', Seethakka said Kavitha makes these comments to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi happy. "Her (Kavitha's) name had come up in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. She is only supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They say bad things about leaders whenever they visit here. She only wants to make Modi happy and thus she is making allegations about Rahul Gandhi," Seethakka said.

Kavitha on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi calling him 'Election Gandhi' as he "visits the state only during elections". Kavitha also accused the Congress of giving false election promises to the people of Telangana in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state which are scheduled for November 30 and the counting of which will take place on December 3.

"There is an atmosphere of elections in Telangana...Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are coming here today. They are giving guarantees and making false promises." Kavitha told ANI.

"I will call Rahul Gandhi 'Election Gandhi' because he visits the state only during elections. When it comes to the rights of Telangana, he never stands with the state. This has been noticed seriously by the people of Telangana so people do not believe what he says during the election times," Kavitha added. She said that the BRS will win the upcoming Assembly election and the Congress will be marginalised in Telangana.

Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, will be counted on December 3. In the previous Assembly polls in 2018, the BRS finished far ahead of its rivals, winning 88 of 119 seats and bagging 47.4 per cent of the total votes polled.

Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to visit Telangana as part of their Vijayabheri yatra on Wednesday.

The leaders will commence their bus yatra, which will start from the historic Ramappa temple in Mulugu and conclude in Ramanujapuram between 5 pm and 6 pm. Both leaders will present the Congress' six guarantees before Lord Shiva as part of their visit, followed by the launch of the Vijayabheri bus yatra. Subsequently, both leaders will engage with women from the Mulugu and Bhupalpally areas to gain insights into their concerns.

During his three-day visit, Rahul Gandhi is set to conduct a series of public meetings and connect with labourers, farmers, and party members. This visit by both leaders is expected to provide a significant boost to the Telangana Congress.