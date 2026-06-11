Cong to launch nationwide agitation to corner govt on inflation, NEET, CBSE issues

Sources said the Congress agitation would begin from June end and continue for two-three months.

These issues were discussed at a meeting of the Congress' top brass with general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs here.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Bhupesh Baghel, in-charges, PCC chiefs, among others, participated in the meeting.