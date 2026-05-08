Cong support to Vijay in TN guided by need to counter BJP's 'anti-democratic approach', says Sapkal

Sapkal rejected the allegation that the Congress had backstabbed and betrayed DMK, its ally in the assembly polls in the southern state.

Even if the Congress had supported the DMK, there was no chance of forming a government in Tamil Nadu, Sapkal pointed out.

"We were in alliance with the DMK but didn't get place in the cabinet for a long time. There was a demand from party workers and leaders in Tamil Nadu for a broader opposition front. The Congress leadership felt old allies should be supported as much as possible in the larger interest of protecting constitutional values and democracy," he said.