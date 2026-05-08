Cong support to Vijay in TN guided by need to counter BJP's 'anti-democratic approach', says Sapkal

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday defended his party's decision to support a broader opposition alignment involving the Vijay-led TVK in Tamil Nadu, saying the move was guided by the need to protect constitutional values and strengthen democratic forces against the BJP.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly. The Congress, with five seats, was the first to announce support to him amid an impasse in government formation since results were declared on May 4.
The Congress leadership believes alliance decisions should not be viewed merely through electoral arithmetic but through the larger objective of safeguarding democracy and the Constitution, Sapkal said.
Sapkal rejected the allegation that the Congress had backstabbed and betrayed DMK, its ally in the assembly polls in the southern state.
Even if the Congress had supported the DMK, there was no chance of forming a government in Tamil Nadu, Sapkal pointed out.
"We were in alliance with the DMK but didn't get place in the cabinet for a long time. There was a demand from party workers and leaders in Tamil Nadu for a broader opposition front. The Congress leadership felt old allies should be supported as much as possible in the larger interest of protecting constitutional values and democracy," he said.
Sapkal said the INDI bloc was formed to counter what he termed the BJP's "anti-democratic approach" as well as attempts to weaken constitutional institutions.
"Any political force that is ready to stand for democracy, secularism and constitutional values can work together with Congress. The decision regarding support to TVK and the broader political understanding in Tamil Nadu has been taken in that spirit. The Congress remained committed to its ideological positions even at the cost of political setbacks," Sapkal stressed.
The Congress has never compromised on its values merely for power, standing for democratic principles even in the presence of political risks, he added.
Referring to alliance discussions in Tamil Nadu, Sapkal said party leaders and cadres held extensive consultations before arriving at a decision.
The INDI bloc remains united on the issue of protecting democracy and resisting any attempt to undermine the Constitution, he said.