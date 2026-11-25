The Congress leader said he will discuss with the party leadership whether seat-sharing talks with the SP should continue.

"When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious," Masood said.

"We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," he told PTI Videos.

Questioning the intention of their ally, Masood said, "I do not understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It needs to be decided whether we want to fight the BJP or fight among ourselves."

Of the five seats that the SP declared candidates for in a surprise move, four are held by its sitting MLAs -- Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Mehboob Ali from Amroha.

The four seats are in western Uttar Pradesh, where the SP expects a challenge from BJP, its ally RLD, as well as the recently floated Samajik Parivartan Morcha of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekar Aazad.

Its fifth candidate is Jyoti Lodhi, who will contest from Lalitpur in Bundelkhand.

Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey was declared the party candidate from Ayodhya in August.

Amid the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday urged the Congress to focus on "winning equations" rather than the number of seats so that an alliance government could be formed in the state while paving the way for a change at the Centre.

Yadav's remarks in a post in Hindi on X came after discussions between the two parties remained inconclusive for the second consecutive day. Leaders of both parties, however, described the talks as positive and expressed hope that the alliance would be finalised over the next two meetings.

Yadav urged the Congress to provide a list of all potential seats they are interested in beyond the 26 seats already proposed by his party.