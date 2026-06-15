Shah masterminded 'illegal' breakaway of TMC MPs, wants to muster 2/3rd majority for NDA: Cong

“He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back,” the Congress general secretary (communications) said.

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) could well end up becoming the second-largest (constituent) in the NDA, ahead of even the long-established and long-experienced TDP and JD(U), who should actually be protesting their “downgrade” through such “underhand tactics” and in such a “disgusting” manner, Ramesh said.

“This bizarre move is part of the Union home minister’s strategy to engineer a two-thirds majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha. Decency, decorum and devotion to constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day he continues in office,” the Congress leader said.