Cong releases first list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls; CM Baghel to contest from Patan

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday announced the first list of 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly elections. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

The ruling party in the state has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.





AICC Press Release

Meanwhile, Congress has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural), Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada.

