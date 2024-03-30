Cong promises to waive loans of women SHG members if voted to power in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress promised to waive loans of women self-help groups if the party is voted to power in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, state Mahila Congress president Minakshi Bahinipati said, ''If the Congress is voted to power in Odisha, we will waive the bank loans of women members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the party's Nari Nyay Guarantee.'' She said financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per year will be provided to one woman each in all poor families under the party's 'Mahalaxmi Guarantee'.

The 'Nari Nyay' Guarantee also promised 50 per cent reservation for women in all central government jobs.

The government will also appoint a para-legal in every panchayat as an 'Adhikaar Maitri' to make women aware of their rights and provide them with any necessary aid, she said.

Under the 'Savitri Bai Phule Scheme', the government will build at least one working women's hostel in every district, Bahinipati said.

Moreover, families with annual income below Rs 2 lakh will get financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for the marriage of their daughter, Bahinipati added.