Cong observers for Kerala submit report to Kharge on CM pick

Sources said a majority of the party MLAs are in support of making AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal the chief minister while the public is favouring senior party leader V D Satheesan, who was the leader of opposition in the outgoing Kerala assembly.

Maken and Wasnik discussed with Kharge the observations made by the new party legislators when they met each one of the them individually. They have also spoken to the party MPs and some ex-MPs, the sources said.