Cong MPs give notices in LS, RS to discuss Dec 13 Parliament security breach

NEW DELHI: Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Friday gave notices in Parliament to discuss the December 13 security breach.

In his notice in the Lok Sabha, Tewari, who is an MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, said, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other Businesses of the Day to have a discussion regarding the unfortunate security breach that occurred in the Parliament on December 13, 2023."

In his notice in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain said, "That this house do suspend zero hour and relevant rules resting to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the grave breach of security in the parliament as has been evidenced by -- On December 13, 2023, two unauthorized visitors infiltrated the Lok Sabha chamber, causing chaos by shouting slogans and detonating smoke bombs while the house was in session."

He also said that before this intrusion, two protesters engaged in a demonstration outside the Parliament House, where they also ignited smoke bombs.

He said, "These incidents seem to be part of a coordinated effort, involving a total of five individuals: the two infiltrators inside the Lok Sabha Chamber, the two protestors, and an additional person, all suspected to be working in collusion and given the gravity of the situation and its direct impact on the security of the esteemed institution of Parliament and its members, I propose that we demand a statement from the Home Minister regarding this matter. Subsequently, I suggest that the house engage in a comprehensive discussion on urgent remedial security measures to address and prevent such breaches in the future."

A total of 14 MPs -- 13 from Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha -- were suspended on Thursday for the remainder of the Winter Session.

On Wednesday, two persons had jumped from the visitors gallery in the Lok Sabha and also sprayed yellow gas flames from canisters.

On Thursday, both the Houses witnessed multiple adjournments over the opposition demands for a detailed statement by Home Minister Amit Shah in both the Houses

The Delhi Police have arrested five people in connection with its probe and a court on Thursday sent four of them to seven days of police custody.