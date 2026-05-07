Cong MP slams 'BJP-background' TN guv, alleges Centre stopping Vijay from becoming CM

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday alleged that "BJP-background" Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is stalling the formation of a secular government in Tamil Nadu and claimed that the Centre is trying to stop Vijay from becoming the chief minister despite his party TVK having the people's mandate.
Speaking with PTI here, Tagore also lashed out at DMK spokespersons for their criticism of the Congress, saying this kind of language is "unacceptable" and they should come to terms with reality that people have voted against them.
"The election in Tamil Nadu was for a change and hope. The vote for Mr Vijay was for hope, he has the mandate to govern the state," the MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar said.
"The elections have shown that Tamil Nadu has voted for a secular government. The BJP has been reduced to a one-seat party now but the governor is from a BJP background. We all know that BJP-background governors work according to their ideological path. They should act according to the Constitution," Tagore said.
"If you act according to the Constitution, what will you do? You should have asked the single largest party to take oath and prove majority on the floor of the House but that has not been done. It is very unfortunate that the governor of Tamil Nadu is not allowing Vijay to become the CM. The Delhi Sarkaar (Centre) is trying to stop Vijay who has the mandate to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Tagore alleged that a "blockade" is being created and asserted that the Congress wants a secular government in the state.
"On May 4 when the results came, it was a hung assembly. In the 234-member assembly, TVK had a strength of 108, we had five. They asked for our support and we supported...two days have passed, we want the governor to invite TVK to form the government and allow Mr Vijay to prove his majority on the floor of the House," he said.
Tagore said that Tamil Nadu has been a place where secular politics is the priority but unfortunately in 2016 when AIADMK "surrendered" to BJP, the saffron party entered through the "backdoor" in the southern state.
"For the past 10 years, the BJP has been doing their politics, capturing institutions like judiciary, media. Emergence of Vijay has given hope that there can be secular politics. The Congress was in a secular political alliance with DMK but people voted against them and collaterally the Congress also lost," he said.
In the state, the Congress has been reduced to five MLAs from 17 MLAs due to the governance of the DMK, he said, claiming that the vote was against the M K Stalin-led party.
Tagore said other secular parties like those from the Left and VCK should also support TVK because it is important that the BJP is stopped and Tamil Nadu remains secular.
Asked about the criticism of the Congress by DMK spokespersons and claims of "backstabbing", he said, "It is very unfortunate and unbecoming to speak like this. We had endured pain to stand with DMK friends and only we know what allegations we faced. Whenever they face defeat, they blame the Congress. In 2011 also they did the same thing."
The DMK had ministers in government at the Centre but fought separately in local polls and also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls separately, he pointed out.
"In 2016, they (DMK) realised that without the Congress they cannot win therefore there was an alliance. We have been standing with them. We lost because of their governance and after that loss, we have to save Tamil Nadu. We are going for a secular government with Vijay," he said.
He asserted that the Congress has always stood with allies and it is unfortunate that the DMK people speak such language.
"On seeing exit polls, they celebrated but when the the poll results came they lost, therefore they have that frustration," he added.
"(DMK) spokespersons speaking this kind of language is unacceptable to us. They cannot live in the illusion of exit polls and get happy with distribution of 'laddoos' and cakes, they should come to terms with reality that people have voted against them," Tagore said.
On Thursday, TVK founder Vijay went to the Lok Bhavan for a second time in 24 hours to meet the governor in connection with his request to be invited to form the government with the Congress' support, even as the BJP asserted that the governor will go by the rule book on the matter.
While Vijay went to the Lok Bhavan, there was no immediate word from officials or the TVK on whether he met Arlekar and if the TVK founder had been invited to form the government or not.
The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single largest party. Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to the TVK, the actor-politician-led party is still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118.Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday alleged that "BJP-background" Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is stalling the formation of a secular government in Tamil Nadu and claimed that the Centre is trying to stop Vijay from becoming the chief minister despite his party TVK having the people's mandate.
Speaking with PTI here, Tagore also lashed out at DMK spokespersons for their criticism of the Congress, saying this kind of language is "unacceptable" and they should come to terms with reality that people have voted against them.
"The election in Tamil Nadu was for a change and hope. The vote for Mr Vijay was for hope, he has the mandate to govern the state," the MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar said.
"The elections have shown that Tamil Nadu has voted for a secular government. The BJP has been reduced to a one-seat party now but the governor is from a BJP background. We all know that BJP-background governors work according to their ideological path. They should act according to the Constitution," Tagore said.
"If you act according to the Constitution, what will you do? You should have asked the single largest party to take oath and prove majority on the floor of the House but that has not been done. It is very unfortunate that the governor of Tamil Nadu is not allowing Vijay to become the CM. The Delhi Sarkaar (Centre) is trying to stop Vijay who has the mandate to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Tagore alleged that a "blockade" is being created and asserted that the Congress wants a secular government in the state.
"On May 4 when the results came, it was a hung assembly. In the 234-member assembly, TVK had a strength of 108, we had five. They asked for our support and we supported...two days have passed, we want the governor to invite TVK to form the government and allow Mr Vijay to prove his majority on the floor of the House," he said.
Tagore said that Tamil Nadu has been a place where secular politics is the priority but unfortunately in 2016 when AIADMK "surrendered" to BJP, the saffron party entered through the "backdoor" in the southern state.
"For the past 10 years, the BJP has been doing their politics, capturing institutions like judiciary, media. Emergence of Vijay has given hope that there can be secular politics. The Congress was in a secular political alliance with DMK but people voted against them and collaterally the Congress also lost," he said.
In the state, the Congress has been reduced to five MLAs from 17 MLAs due to the governance of the DMK, he said, claiming that the vote was against the M K Stalin-led party.
Tagore said other secular parties like those from the Left and VCK should also support TVK because it is important that the BJP is stopped and Tamil Nadu remains secular.
Asked about the criticism of the Congress by DMK spokespersons and claims of "backstabbing", he said, "It is very unfortunate and unbecoming to speak like this. We had endured pain to stand with DMK friends and only we know what allegations we faced. Whenever they face defeat, they blame the Congress. In 2011 also they did the same thing."
The DMK had ministers in government at the Centre but fought separately in local polls and also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls separately, he pointed out.
"In 2016, they (DMK) realised that without the Congress they cannot win therefore there was an alliance. We have been standing with them. We lost because of their governance and after that loss, we have to save Tamil Nadu. We are going for a secular government with Vijay," he said.
He asserted that the Congress has always stood with allies and it is unfortunate that the DMK people speak such language.
"On seeing exit polls, they celebrated but when the the poll results came they lost, therefore they have that frustration," he added.
"(DMK) spokespersons speaking this kind of language is unacceptable to us. They cannot live in the illusion of exit polls and get happy with distribution of 'laddoos' and cakes, they should come to terms with reality that people have voted against them," Tagore said.
On Thursday, TVK founder Vijay went to the Lok Bhavan for a second time in 24 hours to meet the governor in connection with his request to be invited to form the government with the Congress' support, even as the BJP asserted that the governor will go by the rule book on the matter.
While Vijay went to the Lok Bhavan, there was no immediate word from officials or the TVK on whether he met Arlekar and if the TVK founder had been invited to form the government or not.
The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single largest party. Though the Congress party, which has five MLAs, has extended support to the TVK, the actor-politician-led party is still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118.