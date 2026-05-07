Cong MP slams 'BJP-background' TN guv, alleges Centre stopping Vijay from becoming CM

Speaking with PTI here, Tagore also lashed out at DMK spokespersons for their criticism of the Congress, saying this kind of language is "unacceptable" and they should come to terms with reality that people have voted against them.

"The election in Tamil Nadu was for a change and hope. The vote for Mr Vijay was for hope, he has the mandate to govern the state," the MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar said.

"The elections have shown that Tamil Nadu has voted for a secular government. The BJP has been reduced to a one-seat party now but the governor is from a BJP background. We all know that BJP-background governors work according to their ideological path. They should act according to the Constitution," Tagore said.

"If you act according to the Constitution, what will you do? You should have asked the single largest party to take oath and prove majority on the floor of the House but that has not been done. It is very unfortunate that the governor of Tamil Nadu is not allowing Vijay to become the CM. The Delhi Sarkaar (Centre) is trying to stop Vijay who has the mandate to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu," he said.