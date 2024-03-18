Cong leader Satheesan accuses CM Vijayan of 'creating space' for BJP in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the campaign for the Lok Sabha polls has intensified, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to "create a space" for the BJP in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Attingal near here, Satheesan asserted that -- despite these attempts -- the saffron party would not secure a foothold in the state during the Lok Sabha polls.

Referring to LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan's earlier statement that the BJP would come second in many constituencies in Kerala and that many candidates of the saffron party were good, Satheesan said what the CPI(M) leader stated was not echoed by BJP state chief K Surendran or his party.

He alleged that Vijayan was influencing Jayarajan, "a poor man", to make such statements to "appease the BJP" at the Centre, as he is apprehensive about investigations in various cases and is therefore "trying to create space for the BJP".

Speaking about the triangular contest in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, Satheesan expressed confidence that the UDF candidate -- K Muraleedharan, the son of late Congress stalwart K Karunakaran -- would emerge victorious in the central Kerala seat.

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi, representing the BJP, senior Congress leader and sitting MP from Vatakara K Muraleedharan, representing UDF, and former minister and CPI leader V S Sunil Kumar, representing LDF, are the candidates in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

"The BJP will not gain ground anywhere in Kerala. Even if the BJP and CPI(M) collaborate, the UDF candidate will win in Thrissur. They will not even secure second place," Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan said that in Kerala, the political contest is between the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, and he himself and Chief Minister Vijayan had explained the party's position on the matter.

"The BJP does not have decisive influence or a winning position in any constituency in Kerala. It will fail in all 20 constituencies," Govindan said, while speaking to reporters.

On Monday, Congress leader Satheesan reiterated his accusations regarding Jayarajan's business connections with BJP's Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha election candidate and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a claim vehemently denied by both leaders.

Regarding the Leader of the Opposition's allegations, Govindan said, "If you have evidence against Jayarajan, present it. Jayarajan himself can respond".

The CPI(M) leader asserted "there is nothing to fear".