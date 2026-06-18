Cong jabs govt over US-Iran signing 'Islamabad MoU', calls it severe setback to PM's foreign policy

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding between the USA and Iran has now been officially released.

"The fact that it is called the Islamabad MOU shows the new-found regional standing and global influence of Pakistan, a country that had once been isolated on the global stage by Dr. Manmohan Singh following the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008," Ramesh said on X.