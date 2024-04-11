Cong facing problems to support candidates due to fund issues: Jairam Ramesh

GUWAHATI: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that the party is facing difficulties in supporting its candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, mainly due to financial crunch caused by "steps taken by the central government".

Addressing a press conference here, he said the party will fare very well in the polls and the opposition alliance will secure a "clear and convincing majority" despite all attempts to scuttle its progress.

"There has been an attempt to create problems for us. Our accounts were frozen and Rs 300 crore of money received through public funding were stolen by the PM," Ramesh said.

In February, the Income Tax department has frozen four main bank accountants of the Congress on a tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19.

The Congress leaders are humiliated daily and such attacks are being led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ramesh alleged.

Asked if the party is facing any problems due to such action from the government, he said: "I will not disagree that we are facing problems. The attempt is to make us disabled, but we will not. We will stand on our feet and fight back."

He claimed that the party is trying hard to support the candidates, who are fighting with the backing of all sections of the society like youths, women and farmers.

"They (BJP) are trying to scare us, but we are not. Actually they are scared and that is why they are trying to scare us," Ramesh said.

Asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will get a clear majority of over 272 seats, the Congress leader said all regional parties from Northeast will line up to join the anti-BJP coalition after the Lok Sabha results are out on June 4.

On China's claims over Indian territory and renaming of places, the former Union Minister said Arunachal Pradesh was an integral part of India and it will remain so.

"Renaming our places by China is not acceptable. But what is our BJP government doing? Modi on June 19, 2020, had said no one came from China and nobody was sitting on our land. The PM basically gave a clean chit to China," he added.

Ramesh claimed with the PM denying any Chinese occupation, the negotiating position of India became weaker.

He further said that this Lok Sabha election is to save democracy, the Constitution and the diversity of the country.

"The PM said it's Amrit Kaal, but it is Anyay Kaal in reality. There have been injustices on farmers, youths, women, labourers and backward classes. This election is to get freedom from the last 10 years' injustices," he said.

"The Congress' five justices with 25 guarantees are the solution to free India from the injustices. This is a guarantee of a party, not of any individual," Ramesh said referring to the party's manifesto.

He said unemployment and price rise are two big issues, and the Congress 'guarantee card' is prepared to fight against such social inequalities.

Not worrying about the fact that several leaders have left the Congress in recent months, Ramesh said new and dedicated young people are getting opportunities since others resigned.

"Many opportunist people left us to get cleaned in the washing machine. The best washing machine in the market is 'Lotus Washing Machine' and the best washing powder is 'Modi Powder'. The Assam CM used it very successfully," he added.

Opposition parties often claim the BJP has become a "washing machine", which people facing corruption charges can join to "get clean".

"A new and strong Congress is being formed. People committed to our ideology are joining us now. People have made up their mind on who to vote for in this election," he added.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing Congress manifesto to that of the Muslim League, Ramesh termed the comparison as shameful and pointed out that BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukherjee had formed the government with the Muslim League before independence.